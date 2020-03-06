|
Tammy Kay Williams, 56, the race is not given to the swift or the strong, but to the one who endures until the end. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, she began her gentle walk with the Lord.
On April 11, 1963, the late Marshall and Shirley Williams gave birth to Tammy Kay Williams in Lake Charles, La. Tammy was the third of four children. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Starlight Baptist Church. She graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1981. Tammy has a host of nieces and nephews who she adored and cared for as though they were her own. That love was amplified when she gave birth to her only child D'Jante' Curry from a union with Wilbert Curry. D'Jante' is her pride and joy who she referred to as her "Million Dollar Baby." Tammy wore many hats, but Mother was her favorite. Tammy was known for her distinct laugh and willingness to join the party. She was independent, tenacious and had a brazen spirit. To now her is to love her. She worked as an LPN at Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lake Charles.
Precious memories of her will forever be cherished by her daughter, D'Jante' Curry; her sister, Debby Williams Reese; brother, Marshall Williams Jr.; her aunt Baby Ray Bellanger; six nieces and nephews, Catundra Alexander (Adair), Markus Williams, Michael Reese Jr., Yanik Williams, Mishanae Reese, Tempestt Reese; 12 great nieces and nephews; cousins and other loved ones. She joins in glory her parents, Marshall and Shirley Williams; and her brother, Todd Williams.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church. Burial will in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020