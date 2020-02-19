|
Tammy Rowell Gill, age 55, of Winnfield, La., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. She was born Saturday, Oct. 3, 1964, in Odessa, Texas. Tammy, along with her family, moved to Moss Bluff, La., in 1977, later becoming a graduate of Sam Houston High School and going on to attend Sowela Community College. Tammy enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family at the camp. Tammy lit up every room she walked into, treated everyone she met like family, and her love will be greatly missed by all.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Betty J. Smith Rowell and Gerald G. "Spunky" Rowell; maternal grandparents, Clorea Richardson Smith and Willie L. Smith; and paternal grandparents, Obera and Theodore Rowell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Russell "Rusty" Gill; son, Heath Cole; daughter, Fanci Cole (MacKenzie); sister, Cheryl Jones (Glynn); nephew, Seth Jones (Jennifer) and Ethan Jones (Chole); her puppy, Toby; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Southern Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Southern Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. until time of services.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Southern Funeral Home with the Revs. Bobby Wright and Bob Tuggle officiating. Interment will follow in Couley Double Church Cemetery in Winnfield.
Serving the family as pallbearers will be Ethan Jones, Seth Jones, Dylan Gill, Edward Smith, Kenny Smith, Kane Whitehead, Charles Morris, and Chase Walker.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020