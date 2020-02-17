Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.

Taylor Adele Ardoin

Taylor Adele Ardoin Obituary
Taylor Adele Ardoin, 26, of Sulphur passed away on Feb. 15, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Houston but was a life-long resident of Sulphur. Taylor attended Jake Drost School for exceptional children.
Taylor is survived by her parents, Danny and Debbi Ardoin of Sulphur; brother, Danny Ardoin and Christina Babcock of Lake Charles; sister, Christie Harmon and husband Tim of Moss Bluff; sister-in-law, Deidre Ardoin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and her caretaker, Charlotte Hoff. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Betty and Esley Ardoin; and maternal grandparents, Sherley Paul and Adele Broussard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn 38101-9908.
Published in American Press on Feb. 17, 2020
