Ted Allen Scranton, 69, of Lake Charles passed from this life on March 9, 2019, in a local care facility.

Ted was a loving husband, father, brother and an extraordinary grandfather. He was a skilled carpenter by trade and worked in construction all of his career. He was a generous, kind and compassionate man who never met a stranger. In his spare time, Ted loved spending time on his boat in Big Lake. He loved playing horseshoes and spending time with his beloved family.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Betty Buller Scranton II, and sister, Shirley Collins.

Mr. Scranton leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memory his loving wife, Vicki Thomason Scranton; daughters, Jamie Hampton and husband Cory and Holly Goleman and husband Matt; sons, Joshua Scranton and Jarred Scranton and wife Lindsey; his loving grandchildren, Erin, Torie, Dallion, Parker, Zoe and Broody; brother, Owen Scranton III; sister, Tanna Leger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friendsm from 2 p.m. until time of service Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Cremation will follow the service. Published in American Press on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary