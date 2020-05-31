Ted Dupin Sr.
1937 - 2020
Ted Dupin, 83, died Friday in a Lake Charles hospital.
He was a native and life resident of Lake Charles and owner of Ted Dupin Insurance Agency.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at his son's home, 930 Toulouse Dr., Lake Charles, from 3-6 p.m. Monday, June 1.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathleen Fontenot Dupin; one son, Ted Dupin, Jr. and his wife Dana, of Lake Charles; one daughter, Tanya Workmaster, and her husband, Kurt of Spokane, sWa.; three grandchildren Delaney Dupin Eaves (Cody), Cleburne Workmaster and Whelan Workmaster.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
at his son’s home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
May 30, 2020
My family and I are so sorry for your loss. We want to extend our sincerest condolences to you and your family. We will keep you and your family in our daily thoughts and prayers. May GOD bless ALL.
Kelvin LeDoux
Friend
May 30, 2020
Kathy I am so sorry for your loss. If you need anything or just want to talk give me a call. Love you!
Cathy Hollingsworth
Friend
May 29, 2020
Ms. Kathy my deepest condolences to you Bubba & Tanya.
Robert Owens
Friend
May 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss Ms Kay. Praying for the family.
Regina Landry
