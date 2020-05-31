Ted Dupin, 83, died Friday in a Lake Charles hospital.

He was a native and life resident of Lake Charles and owner of Ted Dupin Insurance Agency.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at his son's home, 930 Toulouse Dr., Lake Charles, from 3-6 p.m. Monday, June 1.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathleen Fontenot Dupin; one son, Ted Dupin, Jr. and his wife Dana, of Lake Charles; one daughter, Tanya Workmaster, and her husband, Kurt of Spokane, sWa.; three grandchildren Delaney Dupin Eaves (Cody), Cleburne Workmaster and Whelan Workmaster.

