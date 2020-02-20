|
Ted W. Viator, born Lake Charles, La., Jan. 21, 1948. Passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Born to, Sulie Joseph Viator and Eula Mae Viator. He loved spending quality time with his family and friends. His passion were hunting, fishing, his Cajun heritage, and the LSU Tigers!
After graduating Marion High School in 1966, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969. Lived in Orlando, Fla., for 15 years while graduating University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administrations in 1977. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor (JD) degree attending Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta, Ga., in 1982.
Ted's passion for law lead him to private investigation and then joined the Knights of Columbus - council 4599. Worked as one of the top K of C Insurance Agents in the State of Georgia. Within his 25 years of service was honored to be voted in as Grand Knight.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Delores Viator (married 35 years); his son, Ted W. Viator II (Kristina); his daughter, Tamra J. Kelly (Russ); 6 grandchildren, Leslie (Brian), Bailey, Demi, Laila, Zackary, and Angelina; two great-grandsons, Elliot and Oliver; five siblings, Suzette Boone, Glen Viator (Valda), Carolyn Boone (Kenneth), Gary Viator, Troy Viator; and five nephews and five nieces.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 87 Lacy Street, NW Marietta, GA 30060.
Please join his family for refreshments after the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020