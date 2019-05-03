Home

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Newlin Cemetery
Singer, LA
View Map
Ted Williams Obituary
Ted M. Williams, 62, of Lake Charles, passed away May 1, 2019. He was born in DeRidder, La., and lived in Singer prior to moving to Lake Charles.
He worked in the forestry industry, was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Moss Bluff and the Mason's.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Odalee Williams; and brother, Royce Williams Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Louise Williams; children, Brandon (Michelle), Williams, Brad (Jamie) Williams, Marsha (Justin) Mouser, Donna Vaughn, Randall Morris, Nathan Morris; mother of his children, Connie Mechling; brother, Paul (Martha) Williams; sister, Susan (Randy) Bourque and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Graveside service will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, La., with the Rev. Steve Bennett officiating.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2019
