|
|
After a long, productive and healthy life, Theresa Estelle Bonsall Patin, 94, of Vinton, La., passed away and went to meet her God and Savior on Dec. 15, 2019.
She was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Johnson Bayou, La., to Isaac and Theresa Theriot Bonsall. She retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board and continued to work as a bookkeeper for many years at the Vinton Housing Authority and worked bingo for various charities including American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Our Lady's School until she was 91.
Estelle demonstrated her patriotism to her country by serving as Louisiana Department President of American Legion Auxiliary President from 1991-92 and held various offices at her home post, American Legion Auxiliary Post 208, over the years. She also helped to coordinate Louisiana Girls State programs for many summers over the years.
A member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters, St. Joseph's The Worker Court 1986, and was a Eucharistic minister even at the age of 91.
She led an active and very independent life and prided herself on still growing a garden even in her 90s. She was moved to assisted living and memory care in Tomball, Texas, in 2017 where her family could be close and help take care of her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, LeeRoy J. Patin Sr.; her parents, Isaac and Theresa Bonsall; and all of her siblings, Mabel Griffith, Ivy Bonsall, Shelton Bonsall, Lucille Bosley, Cloa Rambin, Woodrow Bonsall and Joe Bonsall.
She is survived by her three sons LeeRoy J. Patin Jr. and his wife, Carolyn of Sugar Land, Texas, Michael Patin and his wife, Julie of Houston, Texas, and Paul Patin and his wife, Mitzi of Cypress, Texas. Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren, Brandon Patin, Lindsay Wilde and Montana Patin, as well as her three great-grandchildren, Logan Wilde, Tyler Patin, and Brooke Wilde. Our memories of Mom, MeeMaw and MawMaw will forever be in our hearts.
The family thanks the amazing staff at New Haven Memory Care for the love and care they provided her while she was a resident there. Thanks to Fr. Tommy Hopper and his staff from St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tomball for their weekly visits.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. The Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. Friday in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Burial will be in Nibletts Bluff Cemetery. In lieu of customary remembrances and flowers, memorial contributions in Estelle's memory may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 18, 2019