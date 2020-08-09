1/1
Terrel James Breaux
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Terrel James Breaux, 63, of Lake Charles passed away, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Breaux was born and raised in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School where he was a talented Boxer and Baseball player with leagues of his peers. He worked in the Construction Industry, following his career path across the country to Ohio, Florida, West Virginia before making Lake Charles his home again in 1996. He retired a Project Manager with twenty years of service to Shaw/Aptim. Mr. Breaux had three great loves: his wife, his daughter and motorcycles. He enjoyed working on them and currently had plans to build his own until he found the latest of his collection, the K-9 bigdog. He loved to ride, enjoyed the company of friends and was a social butterfly.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 44 years, Susan Ogea Breaux of Lake Charles; one daughter, Lauren Breaux and husband Keith Burnstein of New Orleans; mother, Audrey Newman Breaux of Lacassine; two sisters, Carolyn Fontenot and husband Byron of Lake Charles and Cindy Beville and husband Claude of the Baytown, TX area; one brother, Brian Breaux and wife Susie of Lake Charles; two nieces, Misty Stevens and Chloe Beville; two nephews, Jason Fontenot and Adam Beville and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Joseph Breaux.
A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future when family and friends are able to gather again.

Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
August 8, 2020
Greg Scott
August 8, 2020
Mrs. Sue I’m so sorry for your loss. We love you.
Crystal Trahan
Friend
August 8, 2020
Carolyn I'm so sorry to hear that your brother passed. Shelia told me. I just wanted to let you know I'm thinking of you and praying for you and your family for comfort and peace.
Beth Darby
Friend
August 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beth Helms Darby
Friend
August 8, 2020
sorry for your loss good guy had some good times he will be remembered
Daniel LaFleur
Classmate
August 7, 2020
Susan I am so sorry!! I just read this on FB. I remember you two love birds since high school. We don’t get to see that anymore and the two of you are so admired! Words can’t be expressed enough of your sorrow and mine for you and your daughter. Please try and remember all the great awesome times and this will see you through. Again I am so sorry friend.
Pam Allee Godley
Friend
August 7, 2020
Mrs. Audrey, Carolyn, Brian and Cindy - so sorry for your loss. May Terrel RIP. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Fontenot - DiVenanzo
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
My condolence to Sue and Lauren Breaux. The Lords Blessings to everyone.
David Stroh
Classmate
August 7, 2020
This is such sad news. I worked with Terrell for many years. He was one of my favorite people to work with. I loved talking to him. I feel almost like I know Sue and Lauren, he loved and adored both of you and was always so very proud of Lauren. He always spread happiness wherever he went. I will truly miss him. My thought and prayers are with you.
Debbie Therien
Friend
August 7, 2020
I haven’t seen Terrell and Sue in quite some time, I met them in the late. 70s , we were neighbors, I always had the most respect for their commitment to one another, and always admired how much they loved one another, I will pray for you Sue and your daughter and family❤
Lisa Beam Pigno
Friend
August 7, 2020
Friend of my husbands. I still recall the day we met. I was accepted into the friendship circle with open arms. So nice and had a great personality and awesome wife and daughter. We went over one day and he had to show us his motorcycle. He showed us their beautiful dog that I was warned not to touch if I wanted to keep my limbs. Lol. We sat outside and talked all of us. Saw him and sue at old town tavern many times. Well because my honey worked there. Good times. Everyone loved him. What a beautiful soul. So funny. You will be missed. Sorry we didnt visit more. Scott and Shawnna Duplechian
Shawnna Duplechian
Friend
August 7, 2020
May the Lord keep and bless you my brother. Till we see each other in heaven, Rest In Peace.
David Carlsen
August 7, 2020
Mrs Sue, I am so sorry! My thoughts and prayers go out to you an your family.
Jaide Brown
Friend
August 7, 2020
It's so hard to say goodbye to a father figure a friend a mentor and a great big brother. We worked rode played and fought together he always tried to keep me on the straight and narrow didn't always work but didn't keep him from trying. Never be able to to fill that void in my life but I'm so glad to say he was my big brother . We will ride again till then God speed my brother
Brian Breaux
Brother
August 7, 2020
I am so sorry hearing this just breaks my heart. I am so sorry my prays are with the family. We all went to high school together Sue and Terrell share a great love for each other. Every time I would see them out together they was as happy as the last time I would see those 2. We always talk about the good old days and how they made this far still being married. Lots of us had been divorce Sue and Terrell still growing strong. Remember all the good memorials Sue and the love you to shared forever in your heart. Lauren I don't know you but I do know you a daddies girls' I heard it in your words Stay strong
My deepest condolences
Loves
Elizabeth Briscoe Rutherford
Elizabeth Rutherford
Friend
August 7, 2020
My deepest condolences go out for the family. We was next door neighbors for years and had alot of memories. RIP my friend and ride high
David Fontenot
August 7, 2020
Terrel was amazing person. He was very sweet and always made a friend where ever!!
Dacia Trahan
Friend
August 7, 2020
Terrell had a beautiful soul and we so enjoyed our visits, praying that God will comfort and carry y’all through this loss, love y’all SHARON OWENS
Sharon Owens
Friend
August 7, 2020
I lived around the corner on Tennessee St. and I remember Terrell and his Brother Brian! He was a really nice guy! I was a little younger and didn't really hang out with him but he was friends with the Hebert's that lived across the street from us and their youngest son was one of my best friends! I'm so sorry to hear of his passing and Pray for his family to be comforted in their time of loss!
Dwain Fontenot
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Prayers to the family.
Gay Caswell
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sorry for the loss of my old friend, school and baseball teammate. We loss touch many years ago but I'll never forget when he was called up to pitch, he had a unique side arm delivery that would scare the heck out most batters, good memories, Now he is called up to the Lord and reunited with Mr. Dalton.
May God Bless the Breaux family at this time and forever.
Russell Guidry
August 7, 2020
Terrell will definitely be missed. He was a great friend to share a ride with, always easy going and could be quick witted with the right philosophical answer.....watch over your brother and I when we ride bro.
Jerry LeBlanc
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sorry to hear of T-Bro's untimely passing. Our prayers and best wishes are out for Sue and Lauren.
Lee Douget
Friend
