Terrel James Breaux, 63, of Lake Charles passed away, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Mr. Breaux was born and raised in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School where he was a talented Boxer and Baseball player with leagues of his peers. He worked in the Construction Industry, following his career path across the country to Ohio, Florida, West Virginia before making Lake Charles his home again in 1996. He retired a Project Manager with twenty years of service to Shaw/Aptim. Mr. Breaux had three great loves: his wife, his daughter and motorcycles. He enjoyed working on them and currently had plans to build his own until he found the latest of his collection, the K-9 bigdog. He loved to ride, enjoyed the company of friends and was a social butterfly.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 44 years, Susan Ogea Breaux of Lake Charles; one daughter, Lauren Breaux and husband Keith Burnstein of New Orleans; mother, Audrey Newman Breaux of Lacassine; two sisters, Carolyn Fontenot and husband Byron of Lake Charles and Cindy Beville and husband Claude of the Baytown, TX area; one brother, Brian Breaux and wife Susie of Lake Charles; two nieces, Misty Stevens and Chloe Beville; two nephews, Jason Fontenot and Adam Beville and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Joseph Breaux.

A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future when family and friends are able to gather again.

