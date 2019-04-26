Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Resources
Terrell Wayne "Fig" Manuel


Terrell Wayne "Fig" Manuel Obituary
Terrell Wayne "Fig" Manuel, 52, was born Feb. 6, 1967, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Eugene and Lula Mae Dartez Manuel. A native of Lake Charles, he was a graduate of Washington Marion Magnet High School, class of 1986. He later moved to Houston, Texas, where he was a resident at the time of his death. He was definitely an Oakland Raiders fan and added the Houston Texans to his favorites upon moving to Houston. He was an avid cook. He departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2019, in a Houston hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Rosa Renette Frank; daughter, Rachel Jynette Manuel; sister, Glenda (Eugene) Robinson; five brothers, Charles R. (Effie) Manuel, Edward Manuel, Joseph Manuel, James A. (Brenda) Manuel, and Christopher Manuel; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lula Mae Dartez Manuel; two sisters, Brenda Manuel Jack and Charlene Manuel; and one brother, Kenneth Manuel.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens. Pastor Charles R. Manuel will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2019
