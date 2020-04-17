|
On April 6, 2020, Terrence Raymond Landry Jr. peacefully left this earth to join his family and heavenly father. He was laid to rest at a graveside service on April 13, 2020, peacefully next to his wife.
Terrence Raymond Landry Jr. was born March 24, 1654, and was preceded in death by his father, Terrence Raymond Landry Sr.; his sister, Cheryl Landry; his beautiful daughter, Lauren Landry; and his loving wife, Cynthia Marie (Davis) Landry. He leaves behind his cherished son, Terrence Gregory Landry; mother, Idella (Gray) Landry; and brother, Gerald Landry; as well as a host of nephews, nieces and more.
Terrence Raymond Landry was a loving and valuable husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all of his dear family and friends. Always known to spark a smile with his gift of humor and sharp wit, but also able to be a shoulder for those who needed when they struggled to stay strong. He was a life-long resident of Lake Charles, a graduate of St. Louis High School, and a retiree of CertainTeed Corp in which he was employed for over 40 years. He will be dearly missed, and may his friends and family see him again in the afterlife.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2020