Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Terri Beth Morris


1964 - 2019
Terri Beth Morris Obituary
Terri Beth Morris, 54, of Lake Charles, went to meet her Lord and Savior and her daddy on Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1964, to William (Bill) and Barbara Pizanie Morris. She was a life long resident of Lake Charles and a 1982 graduate of Barbe High School. Terri loved her family and being with them, particularly spending Sunday dinners together.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory her sons, Charles and Christopher Duplechin; grandson, Kayson LaPrime; mother, Barbara Morris; brother, Tim Morris; niece, Donna Morris; nephews, Randall and Nathan Morris; great nephews, Eli and Kaden Vaughn.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., all at Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Funeral Home with Monsignor Danny Torres officiating. Burial will follow at Benoit Cemetery.
The family would like to extend words of gratitude to the doctors and staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, espically Chemo-Bay, ICU and MOB; Harbor Hospice and Fersenius Kidney Care for the kind, compassionate care shown to not only our beloved Terri, but to our entire family in the time of her illness.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, https://gifts.mdanderson.org.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2019
