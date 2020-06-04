Terry " Dirty Red" B. Richard 56 departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Lake Charles , Terry was a graduate of W.O. Boston High School. He enjoyed basketball, listening to music and being with family.

He leaves to cherish four sisters, Darlene Richard, Delilah Paul, Brenda Roy, and Sandra Richard; three brothers, Rufus Daigle, Len Richard, and Larry Richard and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred J. Richard and Mary L. Broussard Richard and one sister, Connie Tracy Richard.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 Stevens' Funeral Home. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 funeral service attendance is limited. Everyone is asked to wear masks.

