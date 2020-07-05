1/1
Terry Glen Buford
1959 - 2020
Terry Glen Buford, age 60, of Sulphur, La passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Terry was born on October 3, 1959.
Terry grew up in Hackberry and later settled in Carlyss where he and his wife raised their family. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. Terry worked at Citgo Oil Refinery. He also spent many years as a D.J. for his family and friends. Terry was an AVID LSU Tiger Football Fan and TAF Member. He never met a stranger, was loved by all who met him and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wynne Buford, mother, Lily Mae Buford, and a brother, Keith Wayne Buford.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Brenda Buford; daughter, Katie Davis and husband, Ric; son, Josh Buford and wife, Bre; son, Brandon Buford; grandchildren, Maria and Madison Buford, Rice and Jack Davis, and a grandson on the way, Nolan Glen Davis; sister, Russie Rogers and husband, Randy; brother, Donald Buford; niece, Riki Buford; and numerous cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with a Rosary held at 6 p.m., and visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday all at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Children Hospital www.stjude.org

Published in American Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:30 - 08:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
8
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
9
Visitation
08:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

