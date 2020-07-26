1/1
Terry Wayne Hazell
1956 - 2020
Terry Wayne Hazell, 64, passed away on July 24, 2020 in a local hospital. Terry was born on June 8, 1956 to Dwight and Mildred Hazell. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and the outdoors. Terry always extended a helping hand to everyone. He worked 42 years as an electrician for Westlake Chemical and was very passionate about his job.
Terry is survived by his children, Terri Ann (Cynthia) Mickel, Tracy (Marcus) Avery, Robert "Kerry" Hazell, Nick Erny and Leah Ann Pomes; mother of his children, Ann Hazell; four sisters, Carolyn (Daniel) Guidry, Marilyn (Bob) Kaefer, Wilma (Ken) Madison, and Joetta (Lee) Clay; one brother, Allen Hazell; and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Darlene Bunch and David Hazell.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Mimosa Pines cemetery north. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.

Published in American Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
