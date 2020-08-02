Tessie Marie Boudreaux Boulet, 95, dearly loved wife, mother, sister and friend passed peacefully on July 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in 1925 to Eddie and Annie Boudreaux of Thibodaux, La., Tessie was the fourth of nine siblings and was proceeded in death by her parents Annie and Eddie, sisters Verna, Barbara, and Hazel and her brothers Ernest, Peter and Nathan. Tessie is survived by her husband James, son Robert, and sisters Millie and Quanita.
Tessie met her husband of 70 years working as a telephone operator in Lafayette, La., while he attended the University of Southern Louisiana after returning from World War II. They moved to Lake Charles in the late 40s where they raised their family.
Faith in God would lead her to St. Luke-Simpson UMC where she would be an active church member attending Sunday school, serving on many committees and volunteering. Cake sales, covered dish suppers, sewing circles, and visiting seniors in assisted living and nursing home facilities were a few of the volunteer activities with the church she enjoyed. Tessie was a member of the Lioness Club and a member of the auxiliary at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for over 29 years, working in the gift shop where she developed many friendships. An avid walker she knew all of her neighbors and loved playing Pokeno and helping organize neighborhood socials. Tessie loved gardening and cultivating flowers that she shared with friends and neighbors. Tessie and James loved participating in family activities including fishing, crabbing, crawfishing, cooking and spending weekends with their large families.
Tessie's lifelong love for her family, strong faith in God, caring for friends and readiness to help others is a testament to a life well lived. A memorial is pending. Any inquiries can be sent to rbboulet@gmail.com
