Thelma LaFleur LaPoint, 89, passed away on July 28, 2020, in a local hospital. Thelma was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother with a special Christmas ornament with each grandchild and great-grand child's name on it. She was a proud mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed and treasured by all that knew and loved her. She shared 62 years of marriage with the late Deacon Frederick LaPoint (Freddie) and together they raised 11 children. Thelma was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and loved being a part of the many ministries with the church including the Catholic Daughters of America, Cursillo Group, Altar Society, and Grievance Group.

Those left to cherish her memory are five sons, Roderick LaPoint, Rodney LaPoint, Ronald LaPoint, Randal LaPoint, Roland LaPoint; four daughters, Rita Ann LaFargue, Roxanne Butts, Rhonda Fay LaPoint and Mary LaPoint; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Frederick LaPoint; sons, Ricky LaPoint and Frederick LaPoint Jr.; daughter, Charlotte LaPoint Paxton; grandson's, Benji LaPoint and Brian Boudreaux.

Due to the recent COVID guidelines, we ask that those attending the funeral service or visitation please wear a face mask and maintain social distance guidelines.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with Father Whitney Millner officiating. Interment will follow the service at Liberty Cemetery in Kinder, La.

Visitation will be held at Reed Funeral Home, Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a vigil at 6 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Thursday followed with a Rosary and 9 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Kinder, La.

