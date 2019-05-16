Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Theodore "Sonny" Alfred Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore "Sonny" Alfred Jr. Obituary
Theodore "Sonny" Alfred Jr., 68, died on May 10, 2019.
He was born to the union of the late Theodore R. Alfred Sr. and Ruby Johnson Alfred on July 12, 1950, in Lake Charles, La. Theodore was a graduate of w.o. Boston High School, Class of 1968. Theodore was united in Holy Matrimony to Dorothy M. Polk on Nov. 21, 1970. They were blessed with one son and two daughters. Theodore retired at St. Patrick Hospital/Dubois as a telemetry technologist where he worked for 30+ years and Delta Downs for many years. He was currently employed with Calcasieu Parish School Board. Theodore received Christ at a early age at Warren United Methodist Church. Later he followed his father's footsteps and joined New Sunlight Baptist Church where he was baptized by Reverend Dr. V. E. Washington.
Theodore leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Dorothy; one son, Theodore R.Alfred III (Reca) of Lake Charles, La.; two daughters, Kaylon W. Alfred of Houston, Texas, and Jakarta D. Alfred of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Anna M. (A.G.) Jackson Jr. of Lake Charles, La., and Connie A. Young of Warner Robins, Ga.; two granddaughters, Alexis Winbush and Kailey Alfred of Lake Charles, La.; one aunt, Bessie Johnson of Beaumont, Texas; one sister in law, Linda W. Singleton of Lake Charles, La.; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 16, 2019
