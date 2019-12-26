|
|
Our Dad was a strong and loving man who taught us how to be strong in this world.
Theophile "Jay" Duplantis Sr., of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home with his family surrounding him. Mr. Jay was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Welsh, La. He was raised in Kinder, La., and graduated from Kinder High School. Go Yellow Jackets!!! Upon graduation, Mr. Jay joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany, Alaska, and Vietnam. When Mr. Jay returned home in 1966, he met the love of his life, Nita Gregory Bonnette and her five young children. They were married Jan. 9, 1967, and had three more children together. Mr. Jay worked many years as a heavy equipment operator before retiring from Dyn McDermott in West Hackberry. He loved his lemon trees… just ask any of his grandsons… they all got "a whippin" over it. He would tell everyone, "go pick what you want," but we all knew to pick just one!
Jay is survived by his sons, Jay Duplantis Jr., Ronald Bonnette (Cheryl) and Dustin Bonnette (Allison); daughters, Brenda Oquain (Dicky), Jodi Bonnette Manning (John), Bridgette Duplantis and Kara Bonnette; brothers, Henry J. Duplantis (Cheryl) and Albert Duplantis (Carolyn); sister, Juanita Kersey; 20 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Beard; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Jay was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Nita; his parents, Henry and Lula Duplantis; three children, Tina Kim, Karen, and Jimmy; sisters, Juanette, Irene, and Betty; his brother, Alfred; and his in-laws, Jessie and Myrtle Gregory.
The family would like to thank Mr. Jay's friends, Clifton Stevens, Wilson LeBlanc, Tommy Lisotta, Dan Summer, Ralph Landry, and Dave Philpott for calling and coming to see him, the staff at St. Patrick Hospital (Unit 51), and Heart of Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 26, 2019