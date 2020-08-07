Theos Duhon, 75, a long time Deputy Sheriff, and two-term Cameron Parish Sheriff, whose career in law enforcement spanned almost 50 years, died Tuesday in a Lake Charles hospital with his wife Sallye at his side.

Theos began his career in law enforcement as a patrol deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. He rapidly worked his way up to become an assistant to Jack Hebert in the newly formed Calcasieu Parish Narcotics Division, eventually becoming supervisor of the narcotics division. established by then Sheriff Henry A. Reid Jr.

Under his leadership the Calcasieu Parish Narcotics Division became well known, working closely with the DEA, FBI, the United States Marshal's service, and numerous local agencies along the Gulf Coast.

He retired from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1980 but was soon lured to the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office by Sheriff James R. "Sono" Savoie. He served as Chief Deputy until the retirement of Sheriff Savoie, Theos ran and was elected Sheriff in 2004, a position he held until his eventual retirement in 2012.

He served Cameron Parish during the aftermath of Hurricane Rita, often saying it was one of the most stressful times in his law enforcement career.

Theos was a native and life resident of Lake Charles where he attended LaGrange Senior High School. He was an outstanding football player earning, All District and All State honors and attended McNeese State University on an athletic scholarship.

He is survived by his wife, Sallye Dillon Duhon; one sister, Sandra Duhon Bernard; as well as nieces and nephews, Charlotte Landry and her husband David, Karen Hutto and her husband Clinton, Danny Bernard and Scott Bernard and his wife Nancy. He is also survived by a great niece, Bonnie Bernard.

Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. A private service with full police honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Consolata Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store