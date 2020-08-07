1/1
Theos Duhon
1945 - 2020
Theos Duhon, 75, a long time Deputy Sheriff, and two-term Cameron Parish Sheriff, whose career in law enforcement spanned almost 50 years, died Tuesday in a Lake Charles hospital with his wife Sallye at his side.
Theos began his career in law enforcement as a patrol deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. He rapidly worked his way up to become an assistant to Jack Hebert in the newly formed Calcasieu Parish Narcotics Division, eventually becoming supervisor of the narcotics division. established by then Sheriff Henry A. Reid Jr.
Under his leadership the Calcasieu Parish Narcotics Division became well known, working closely with the DEA, FBI, the United States Marshal's service, and numerous local agencies along the Gulf Coast.
He retired from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1980 but was soon lured to the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office by Sheriff James R. "Sono" Savoie. He served as Chief Deputy until the retirement of Sheriff Savoie, Theos ran and was elected Sheriff in 2004, a position he held until his eventual retirement in 2012.
He served Cameron Parish during the aftermath of Hurricane Rita, often saying it was one of the most stressful times in his law enforcement career.
Theos was a native and life resident of Lake Charles where he attended LaGrange Senior High School. He was an outstanding football player earning, All District and All State honors and attended McNeese State University on an athletic scholarship.
He is survived by his wife, Sallye Dillon Duhon; one sister, Sandra Duhon Bernard; as well as nieces and nephews, Charlotte Landry and her husband David, Karen Hutto and her husband Clinton, Danny Bernard and Scott Bernard and his wife Nancy. He is also survived by a great niece, Bonnie Bernard.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. A private service with full police honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Consolata Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
10
Service
10:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. He was a good friend.
Penny Miller
August 6, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend! You were loved by many!
Janie Montgomery
Friend
August 6, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to Sallye and the rest of the family, I had the pleasure of working with Theos for over 20 years may he RIH
Bessie Fountain
Coworker
August 6, 2020
A great sheriff and a good man; Valerie worked for him and I worked beside him for years.
What a loss for the parish. Many prayers to you, Sallye and toall whose lives Theos touched.
Vaya con Dios, mi amigo.
Valerie & Gary Dimas
Friend
August 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers go out to the entire families, may he RIP
Gary & Kala Billedeaux
Friend
August 6, 2020
Great friend. My heart goes out to Sally. Jerry Jones Jr.
Jerry Jones
Friend
August 6, 2020
My condolences for the passing of Theos. Prayers for everyone. God Bless . An old teammate and friend.
Greg Dupin
Friend
