|
|
On Jan. 1, 2020, the angel of silence came to Theresa Ann Whitehead Lee and ushered her into a period of rest. The service in celebration of her life will be held in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. The family invites friends to visitation which begins at 2.
Theresa was born April 4, 1946, in Lafayette, La., to the late Rev. Preston and Sarah Whitehead. Theresa's passion was education and she believed in the power education provided. She attended Francis Marion Boley High School and then pursued her Bachelor's degree at Grambling State University. After graduation, she was recruited by Racine, Wisconsin School District as a part of the integration movement, where she was the 1st African American teacher at Case High School. In 1971 she was hired by Calcasieu Parish School district and became the Librarian at LaGrange High School for one year. In 1972 she was hired as, an ENGLISH II and III teacher at Sulphur High School. She received her Master's in English in 1976 from McNeese State University. She taught at Sulphur High School for 33 years until her retirement in 2003 with a total of 35.5 years of teaching. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, painting, traveling, and watching her granddaughters, Kiara and Monique, play the game she truly loves, which was basketball.
On June 21, 1969, she was united in marriage to Richard H. Lee Jr. for 41 years until his untimely death in 2010. From their union a daughter, Dawn Nicole, was born.
Theresa loved to work with children and youth groups. She became a member of Willow Springs Baptist in Sulphur, La. In 1972 where she organized Vacation Bible School, produced many plays, worked as a Sunday School teacher, and a youth director. In 1995 she moved her membership to Mt Calvary Baptist Church, in Lake Charles, La., where she worked as the Women's' Conference Chair for 7 years. In 2011 she became the Co-Chair of the Family Conference. She also was a huge pillar to her community. In 1975 Theresa became a member of the Mossville Social and Civic Club where she held the office of treasure until her untimely death.
Theresa leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Dawn Lee-Holman (Bobby); son, Michael Trusclair; seven grandchildren, Kiara and Monique Patterson, Michael and Matthew Trusclair, and Amar, Princess and Riley Holman; five sisters, Alzina Fontenot (Bernard), Gwendolyn Whitehead, Dorothy Brown (Norwood), Dianne Broussard and Sandra Whitehead; one brother, the Rev. Henry Whitehead; three godchildren, Demetra Thodile, Shannon Williams and John Rideau; special nephew, Herman Lewis Jr.; special cousin, Kim Kay McKee; and best friend Vera Payne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Lee Jr.; her parents, the Rev. Preston and Sarah Whitehead; two sisters, Patricia Simon and Sylvia Whitehead; one brother, Paul Whitehead; one sister-in-law, Sandra Mason; four brothers-in-law, Leo Malvo, Burnell Broussard Sr., Percy Trahan and Gregory Lee Sr.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020