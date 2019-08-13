|
Theresa Ann Pitre, 59, of Westlake, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was born to her late parents, Dudley Michael and Marie Lucille Pitre on June 9, 1960, in Lake Charles.
Theresa will be remembered most by her funny t-shirts and amazing smile. Theresa chose joy every single day even in the midst of her 7 year cancer battle. She radiated joy and no one was in her presence without feeling it. The world is a little less sunny today without her in it. Her courage and radiance will be missed by all who knew her.
Theresa leaves behind one brother, Dudley Pitre and wife Becky of Westlake; three nieces who knew without a doubt that she was the best aunt in the world. She also leaves behind seven great nieces, one great nephew and a slew of lifetime friends who know she's preparing a party room in heaven – where no doubt she'll be the life of that party.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with Father Joseph officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Hebert Cemetery in Hecker.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2019