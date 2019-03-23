Born on March 12, 1931, to John and Idacie Aucoin on a cotton and sugarcane farm in Pointe Coupe Parish Louisiana, Theresa was the oldest of seven children. Over the next few years, she was blessed with six siblings. She learned to sew at a very young age and used this talent to her advantage, sewing clothes for herself and her siblings. Theresa married Bart, an agricultural engineer, in 1952 and they began their life in Plaquemine, La. They started their family and were blessed with three daughters. After moving to Lake Charles in 1966, Theresa taught preschool for several years. She later began a home business sewing quilts, drapes, comforters and bedspreads, decorative pillows and many other home interior items. She was widely known throughout Lake Charles for her sewing skills. This work gave her the freedom to raise her girls and later to enjoy much time with her five grandchildren. All through the years, she sewed for her girls, grandchildren, and even her great grandchildren, anything from dresses to costumes to formal gowns, quilts, and toys. There wasn't anything that she couldn't sew and her family and friends were the very fortunate recipients of many gifts of love. After Bart passed away in 2002, Theresa remained active in the lives of her girls, her five grandchildren and her eleven great-grandchildren.

Theresa was always very involved in her church, first Oak Park United Methodist Church and later St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, serving on and chairing various committees.

She always used her sewing talents for church banners, altar cloths, craft fair items and in many other ways. She graciously served on various committees at both churches: Building & Grounds, Council on Ministry, Finance Committee, Parsonage Committee, and District Parsonage Committee. She was an active member and past president of the United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School for many years.

She was preceded her in death by her husband of fifty years, Hobart Powell; her parents, John and Idacie Aucoin; her daughter, Janet Powell Madden; and her brother, Patrick Aucoin.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Raynor and husband Greg, and Lisa Borel and husband Clint; her grandchildren, Joshua Madden (Timberly), Stephanie Peloquin (Andy), Diana Manuel, Jennifer Madden (Tyler Hall) and Samuel Goodeaux (Brittney Dorman); and her great-grandchildren, Adalynn Madden, Everly Madden, Drew Peloquin, Adam Peloquin, Daniel Peloquin, Caleb Manuel, Eric Manuel, Anthony O'Rourke, Alex Hall, Cullen Hall and Violet Goodeaux.

Alzheimer's disease was her reality the last 3 years of her life. While it may have stolen the mother and grandmother that we all knew and loved, it did not diminish our love for her. It gave us time to care for her in much the same way that she cared for us all those years ago.

The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church, 1500 Country Club Road, Lake Charles. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. John Robert Black. Private burial service will be held at Highland Memory Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.