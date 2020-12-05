Theresa Blount, 73, of Comanche, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday December 2, 2020. Her family has entrusted Heartland Funeral & Cremations of Comanche with her services. The family will greet friends for visitation, 11 a.m., Saturday December 5, 2020 at the funeral home. A chapel service will follow at 1 p.m. with Darwin Enicks officiating. Graveside committal service will follow at Downing Cemetery in Comanche County. Condolences to the family can be left online at heartlandfuneralhome.net
or come by the funeral home to sign her register book.
Teresa Ann Maree Crow was born October 17, 1947, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to Haley Rubin and Gladys Lillian "Lilly" (Protheroe) Crow. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, LA. Teresa began working for H. S. Kress "five and dime" stores, where she remained for several years. She moved into banking and worked several years in Baton Rouge, LA. Teresa moved to Lake Charles, LA., where began working for the Gulf National Bank as a teller and later worked there as a commercial loan officer until her retirement. Teresa moved to Comanche with sister and brother-in-law in 2012. She attended church at Taylor's Chapel.
Teresa is survived by sister Lucy and brother-in-law Darwin Enicks; brothers, David Rubin Crow and Donald Thomas Crow; brother-in-law, Jerry Kriger; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Haley and "Lilly" Crow; twin sisters, Edna Jean (Crow) Kriger and Evelyn Dean Crow.