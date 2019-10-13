|
|
Theresa ""Ruth"" Sonnier Bouquet, 87, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Bouquet was born April 2, 1932, in Eunice and was raised in Vinton, La., where she graduated from Vinton High School. She received her degree from Sowela Technical School and has lived the past 56 years in Lake Charles. Mrs. Bouquet was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, where she was a faithful member of the Adoration Committee for 23 years. She enjoyed spending time with her neighborhood coffee club, baking and crocheting blankets for the family. She will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.
Mrs. Bouquet is survived by her husband of 60 years, George Bouquet; daughters, Dina Istre and husband Barton and Glenda Williams and husband Robert; son, Robert Bouquet; son-in-law, Don Thomason, all of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Megan Thomason, Katie Thomason, Kallie Hess (Ryan), Kennedy Istre, Crystal Bouquet-Heald (Gabriel), Charlie Thomason (Ashley), and Victoria Thomason (Robert Foster); and great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Julien, Violet, Lathan, Mason, and two on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Littel and Adia Sonnier; daughter, Monica Thomason; sister, Jeannetta Holloway; and brother, Gene Sonnier.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8-9:40 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 13, 2019