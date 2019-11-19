Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Theresa Clausen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Clausen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Teri" Clausen


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa "Teri" Clausen Obituary
Theresa "Teri" Clausen, 48, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in a local care facility.
Born May 13, 1971, in Nederland, Texas, Teri was a 1989 graduate of Sam Houston High School, where she was a cheerleader. She later worked as a financial analyst for Citgo for 10 years. She was a past member of New Life Worship Center, where she led the "Friends Club," a bible study for middle school girls. Teri will always be remembered as an artist, making anything from quilts to jewelry to scrapbooking; she had glitter running through her veins. She impacted many lives through her years with her positive nature and inspiration. "Be the light" was not only a saying, she lived it.
Teri is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jon Carroll Clausen of Moss Bluff; sons, Tad Nope and wife Skylar of Houston, and Jonathan Gage Clausen of Moss Bluff; grandson, Jon MacAllan Nope; mother, Claudine Stuber; grandmother, Darlean Holbrook; and siblings, Tona Tinker and husband Sly, Tammie Abshire, Justin Stuber and wife Lydia, and Danielle Stuber.
She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Stuber; grandfather, Henry Holbrook; brother, Shawn Gallander; and niece and nephew, Brittany and Brandon Wolfe.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Scott Hollis will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -