Theresa "Teri" Clausen, 48, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in a local care facility.
Born May 13, 1971, in Nederland, Texas, Teri was a 1989 graduate of Sam Houston High School, where she was a cheerleader. She later worked as a financial analyst for Citgo for 10 years. She was a past member of New Life Worship Center, where she led the "Friends Club," a bible study for middle school girls. Teri will always be remembered as an artist, making anything from quilts to jewelry to scrapbooking; she had glitter running through her veins. She impacted many lives through her years with her positive nature and inspiration. "Be the light" was not only a saying, she lived it.
Teri is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jon Carroll Clausen of Moss Bluff; sons, Tad Nope and wife Skylar of Houston, and Jonathan Gage Clausen of Moss Bluff; grandson, Jon MacAllan Nope; mother, Claudine Stuber; grandmother, Darlean Holbrook; and siblings, Tona Tinker and husband Sly, Tammie Abshire, Justin Stuber and wife Lydia, and Danielle Stuber.
She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Stuber; grandfather, Henry Holbrook; brother, Shawn Gallander; and niece and nephew, Brittany and Brandon Wolfe.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Scott Hollis will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 19, 2019