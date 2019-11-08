Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Theresa Jones
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Theresa Gradney Jones


1937 - 2019
Theresa Gradney Jones Obituary
Theresa Gradney Jones, 82, of Lake Charles, passed away at 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Jones was born on May 17, 1937, in Bell City, and lived all of her life in Lake Charles. She was a dedicated wife and mother of seven children. Mrs. Jones attended Pasadena Baptist Church in Lake Charles.
She enjoyed spending time taking care of plants and gardening as well as gathering and playing bingo with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are five sons, Charles Jones (Diana), Kenneth Jones, Ronald Jones (Bernadine), Donald Jones and Albert Jones; a daughter, Leslie Lewis (Gregory Sr.); a sister, Retha Hebert; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward "Man" Jones; a son, Gilbert Jones; her parents, Phlesen and Theresa Gradney; and siblings, Lorenia Victorian, Mary Paterson, Lavenia McCrainey, Olivia Grandney, Margaret Prater and Henry, Joe, Lewis and Edward Gradney.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Joseph Jourdan, Pastor Michael Honore, and Pastors Michael and Carol Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the star of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
