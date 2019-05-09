Mrs. Henry L. Yelverton (Lorraine) died May 7, 2019, in her residence, in Lake Charles, La., at the age of 88. Lorraine was born on Oct. 3, 1930, in Addis, La., in West Baton Rouge Parish to Joseph Arthur LeJeune and Lelia Bergeron LeJeune.

Lorraine lived a blessed life. She was married to her wonderful husband, H.L. for 56 years. She loved spending time with him. She saw the beauty in nature, birds, wildflowers, the rain, good music and the moon. One of her greatest pleasures was cooking for her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Lorraine was a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She was also a member of the OLQH Ladies Altar Society, a ladies' rosary group, and the Southwest Louisiana Bar Auxiliary. She served on the OLQH School Board, and frequently volunteered at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School, and St. Louis Catholic High School throughout her lifetime. Lorraine had many dear friends, all of whom she loved and cherished. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by seven children, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her seven children, Clark Yelverton (Sandy), Scott Yelverton (Judy), Leigh Ann Thibodeaux (John), Mary Beth Huber (Mike), Jamie Yelverton (Charmayne), Julie Faulk (Roger), and Nancy Jolly (Scott); 15 grandchildren, Marion Newsom of New Orleans, Justin Yelverton (Rebecca), Ashleigh Thibodeaux of New Orleans, Chauntel Mathieu (Jonathan), William Huber (Jeremy Nance) of N.Y., New York, Blake Thibodeaux, Fehran Pittman (Derek), Logan Huber (Rebekah) of Boston, Mass., Kendal Yelverton (Mandy), Kate Thibodeaux of Houston, John Henry Faulk (Danielle), Ali Thibodeaux and Hillary Faulk of New Orleans, Claire Jolly and Dean Jolly of Baton Rouge; nine great-grandchildren, Grant, Connor, and Macie Mathieu, Bentley and Henry Lee Pittman, Anna Newsom, Leah Yelverton, Avery Yelverton, Georgia Faulk, and number 10 in August, Baby Pittman; two step-grandchildren, Kim Hardy and Jimmy Partin; four step-great-grandchildren, Alex and Emily Hardy, Austin and Linzy Partin, all of Iowa, La. She is also survived by one sister, Lucille Bouquet (Hewitt) of Addis, La., and one brother, Alvin Lejeune of Baton Rouge.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Justin Yelverton, William Huber, Logan Huber, Blake Thibodeaux, John Henry Faulk, Dean Jolly, Jonathan Mathieu and Derek Pittman.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Josephine, Dorothy, Sue and Mona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake St., with a rosary being recited at 11:30 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, St. Louis Catholic High School, the Lorraine Yelverton Seminarian Burse at 414 Iris St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, or the Judge and the Mrs. Henry Yelverton Scholarship Fund, Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Published in American Press on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary