On the evening of July 20, 2020, in a local Nursing Home, God called down from Heaven and Theresa Mae Pitre Hensley, at the age of 91, graciously and peacefully accepted God's call.

Theresa Mae was born on Nov. 4, 1928, in Welsh, La., to the late Rovina and Louis Pitre. She was born second to the last of 11 children. They later moved to Grand Gateau, La., and then relocating to Lake Charles.

After moving to Lake Charles, Theresa United with the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church where she was baptized in 1955 by the late Pastor C. S. Keyes. She served faithfully under his pastoral care and also under the pastoral care of the late Pastor Harvey Lawson continuing her membership under Pastor Freddie G. Brown and now under Pastor Ellis Kemper - all former and current pastors of the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Her ministry included that of Sunday School teacher, Senior Choir member, a Women Missionary leader and deaconess until her failed health did allow her the ability to continue her ministry and fellowship with her brothers and sisters in Christ. Mama T, as she was called by some, was no stranger to work. During her younger years, she worked as a maid for the Hixon's owners of Hixon's Funeral Home. Later she advanced to working for the Greyhound Bus Station when it was located downtown. From there, she worked tirelessly as a cook for Ray D. Molo Middle School and retiring after years of service. Because she would not let her age keep her down and had a need to stay busy, she became a volunteer foster grandparent for Big Brothers and Big Sisters through the Calcasieu Parish School Board until, again, her health kept her from continuing what she loved doing so much.

Celebrating her home going are: one sister, Elizabeth; eight daughters, Delores, Betty, Doris (Marvin), Mary "Liz", Brenda (Carlton), Alnetta (Larry), Renella and Debra; two sons, Frederick and Larry (Gwendolyn); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. Preceding her in death were her parents, Rovina and Louis Pitre; her one and only brother, William "Bill"; eight sisters, Pauline, Rose, Mary, Gertie, Mabel, Lela, Melinda and Fabiola; four sons, Ronald, Eddie, Kenneth and Michael; one granddaughter, Thelisha; and one great-great-granddaughter, Crystal.

Visitation will be Saturday July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

