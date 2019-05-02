Theresa Mary Lazard Vanwright, 88, died on April 27, 2019.

Theresa Mary Lazard was born Aug. 9, 1930, to the late Toussaint Lazard and Anna Durousseau Lazard, Opelousas, La. The eldest of 14 siblings, she learned at an early age that dedication to God and prayer created a solid foundation for life and love. She was a praying, Christian woman, who loved the Lord and diligently served Him. She loved, mothered, raised, mentored, and touched the lives of many who have been blessed to call her "Mom." She gave everybody a "home" and always had a meal waiting with a hug and the confidence to be a better person. She passed away peacefully and quietly in her sleep on April 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Beginning at an early age, she served her church religiously in many areas. From selling dinners, to greeting parishioners on Sundays, to filling in for ushers, it seemed like she did it all. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Ladies of Grace #141, Court 22, as well as the Ladies Auxilliary, Christian Mothers, and Legion of Mary.

She leaves to mourn her children, Linda Marie DeRuso, Rosa Lucille Stelly, Katherine Ann DeJean and Tyrolyn Marie VanWright; her grandchildren, Brittany Shaye VanWright, Soncerae Martinis Montgomery (Marshall), Reginald Fitzgerald Harris (Nedra), Anthony Landry (Amy), Rollando Michaele DeRuso, Maurice Oliver, Jermaine DeJean, Imani Janai Redmond, and Cheyenne Jolie Redmond; three sisters, Helen Benson, Dora Williams (Jewell), Sheila Lazard, and Constance Lazard Weldon; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Toussaint and Anna Lazard; brothers, Gilbert, Albert, Milton, Clement, Ivory, and Toussaint, Jr.; sisters, Eula May, Mildred, Shirley, Beanna, Mable, and Mary Marie; her husband of 50 years, Davis VanWright; and her son, Davey Wayne VanWright.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary