Mary Theresa Rivette Herr, 91, of Lake Charles passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Herr was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles born to George Francois and Mary Libbie Arceneaux Rivette. She was a 1946 graduate of LaGrange High School. She worked as an LPN at Resthaven Nursing Home and later Lake Charles Care Center where she served 20 years before retiring. She truly enjoyed her work and serving others. For a little relaxation, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, crocheting and cooking. Lemon meringue pie was her specialty. A lady of faith and prayer, Mrs. Herr attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church for more than 30 years and then became a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, George Herr and wife Pam of Toledo Bend; two daughters, Jeneanne Nielson and husband Paul of DeRidder and Paula Herr of Longville; one sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Herr Lyons of Westlake; five grandchildren, Carl Berryhill and wife Alexia and Commander Timothy P. Berryhill, US Navy and wife Dr. Katherine E. McGoogan, Heather Capella and husband Mike and Lindsay Green and husband Aaron and Jeffery Boudreaux and wife Kim and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Arthur Cleveland "A.C." Herr; her parents, one brother, Paul Rivette and his wife Merle and two brothers-in-law, Ted Lyons and John Herr and wife Lorene of Lake Charles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Interment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church.

