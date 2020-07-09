VINTON- Theresia Marie Royer (Bellow) Smith, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in a local care center.

Theresia was born in Sulphur, La on March 30, 1942 to Dorothy (O'Blanc) and Clasmie "Strawberry" Royer. Theresia graduated from Sulphur High School and went on to Beaumont Business College where she received an Associate's degree in business. She was married to Calvin Wayne Bellow for nine years before his passing and then later met Charles Ray Smith whom she was married to for over 45 years. She always said she was doubly blessed by being married not just to one great man but to two.

Theresia worked for Dr. Daigle as a dental assistant for five years in Sulphur before she and Wayne moved to Vinton where she began a career as a beautician. Theresia's many talents led her to do various things as years went by. She loved making crafts and selling them at craft shows with her long-time friend Lou Ann Guidry. She owned and ran several businesses with her husband Chuck throughout their marriage. She was a gifted artist. What Theresia will best be known for is her love of flowers and working as a florist in Vinton for over a decade. She always said her passion was doing funeral pieces because she loved honoring others as a last tribute to their life.

Theresia was an active member of Crossroads Baptist Church for many years where she began the Puppet Ministry for children as well as being involved in the Clown Ministry visiting nursing homes, working with VBS and being in charge of the food ministry. Of course, Theresia also kept the church looking beautiful with her creative flower arrangements.

Theresia never met a stranger and loved people. She will be remembered for the unconditional love she had for her family and friends, the jokes she was always ready to tell to make you laugh, her smile, and her God-given gift of giving whatever she had to help others in need.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Bellow Burton of Vinton, Venus Vassar of Wimberly, Texas, and Dara Foreman of Williamsburg, Va; her sisters, Amelia Gauss of Adrian, Michigan, Barbara Schepp of Lake Charles, and Diana Courville of Ragley; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Dorothy O'Blanc Royer and Clasmie "Strawberry" Royer; a brother, John Remy Royer; the first love of her life, Calvin Wayne Bellow; the last love of her life, Charles Ray Smith; son-in-law Ronnie Glen Burton; niece Molinda Beth Conley; and grand fur babies Boon Chufus Burton and Zeke Deucy Burton.

Services to celebrate Theresia's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Revs. Rick Watson and Rob Tibbitts will officiate. Burial will be in Niblett's Bluff Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store