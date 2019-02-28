Thiem Michael Huy Newell, 27, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Thiem was born Feb. 13, 1992, in Lake Charles, La., and has lived all of his life in Sulphur, La. He was a 2010 graduate of Sulphur High School, where he enjoyed playing on the Sulphur Tors Soccer team, and attended the University of New Orleans. Thiem worked for Turner Industries and most recently for LA Pigment as an operator for the past two years. He attended Church of the King and enjoyed playing sports and golfing. His true passion in life was for his family; he will be missed dearly.

Thiem is survived by his wife, Shayna Newell; children, Eli, Caenan and Elliana Newell; father, Michael Newell Jr. and wife Dawne; mother, Mau Nguyen McNeil; siblings, Shelley Sensat and husband T.J., Christian Newell and wife Jessica, Alexis Newell, Georgia NcNeil, and Victoria England; grandparents, Angela and Michael Newell Sr. and Thanh and Phuong Nguyen; his best friend, Louis Waldmeier; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other family members.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2019