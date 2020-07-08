Thomas Allen Ellender, 71, of Moss Bluff passed away on July 6, 2020. Tom was born on January 15, 1949, in Lake Charles and was a 1967 graduate of Marion High School. Tom retired from Firestone in 2013 and enjoyed living life to the fullest, travelling with his wife, Jackie, and their beloved friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Jackie Ellender and two sons: Christopher (Shelly) Ellender of Westlake, and Micheal (Sandi) Ellender of Lake Charles. Also left to cherish his memory are his four grandchildren: Jeremy (Catherine) Ellender of Katy, Texas, Ben Ellender of Westlake and Sophia and Noah Ellender of Lake Charles.

A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Mr. Ellender will be cremated and interred at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store