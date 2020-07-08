1/1
Thomas Allen Ellender
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Allen Ellender, 71, of Moss Bluff passed away on July 6, 2020. Tom was born on January 15, 1949, in Lake Charles and was a 1967 graduate of Marion High School. Tom retired from Firestone in 2013 and enjoyed living life to the fullest, travelling with his wife, Jackie, and their beloved friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Jackie Ellender and two sons: Christopher (Shelly) Ellender of Westlake, and Micheal (Sandi) Ellender of Lake Charles. Also left to cherish his memory are his four grandchildren: Jeremy (Catherine) Ellender of Katy, Texas, Ben Ellender of Westlake and Sophia and Noah Ellender of Lake Charles.
A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Mr. Ellender will be cremated and interred at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved