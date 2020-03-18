Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Thomas Guidry
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Thomas Anthony Guidry


2020 - 2020
Thomas Anthony Guidry Obituary
Infant Thomas Anthony Guidry was born on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Lake Charles, and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.
Survivors include his parents, Carla Jean Cone Istre and Thomas William Guidry; his grandmother, Diane Taylor Cone; his brothers, Chandler Guidry, William Gabriel Cone and Taylor James Istre; his sisters, Elizabeth Guillory, and Isabella Faye Istre, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Carl Cone, Harold Anthony Guidry and Mary Alma Guidry.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
"I chose you before I formed you in the womb. I set you apart before you were born." Jeremiah 1:5 "There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world."
Published in American Press on Mar. 18, 2020
