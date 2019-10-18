|
Thomas Autry LeMaire, 81, of Grand Lake, La., died at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. LeMaire was born April 11, 1938, in Abbeville, La., and was a 1956 gradute of E. Broussard High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as a foreman in the oil field industry. Mr. and Mrs. LeMaire moved to Grand Lake in 1970 and became members of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, where he served as a Lay Minister and helped in any capacity necessary. He also was a member of the Grand Lake Community Rosary team and led the rosary with his wife for the blessing of their family cemetery in Kaplan. He loved the outdoors, trapping, duck and alligator hunting, and guiding. He was very proud of his garden, his fruit trees and the home he built with his own hands. He will always be remembered for his generous heart and his endless story telling. Mr. LeMaire never met a stranger. He loved his friends and had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. LeMaire is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Richard LeMaire of Grand Lake; daughters, Lea Miller and husband Mike of Sweetlake and Angela Jones and husband James Jones Jr. of Tomball, Texas; brothers, Burton LeMaire of Forked Island, La., and Carroll LeMaire and wife Frances of Grand Lake; sister-in-law, Sonya LeMaire of Lafayette; grandchildren, Cody LeMaire (Geri), Victoria Perkins (Kyle), Krystan Miller (Travis Mier), Matthew Jones and Stephen Jones; great-grandchildren, Dean Michael LeMaire, Thomas Wayne LeMaire and Rhett Joseph Mier; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip LeMaire and Odite Neugebauer Theriot; sister, Mary Beatrice Dartez and her husband Lee, and brother, Phillip Eric LeMaire.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at LeMaire Cemetery in Kaplan, La. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to LeMaire Cemetery, 17004 Rube Rd, Abbeville, LA 70510.
