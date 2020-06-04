Thomas B. Shearman Jr., 92 passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida where he had lived for the past 30 years. He was the youngest son of Thomas and Flora Shearman, who bought the Lake Charles American Press in 1943. Predeceased by his first wife, Martha Hatchette Shearman and his son James S. Shearman, he is survived by his wife Lynn Wilson Shearman of Vero Beach Florida, his two sisters, Marjorie Beck and Virginia Jackson. He is also survived by his son Thomas B. Shearman III, his two daughters Susan Shearman Cook and Martha Anne Shearman, along with five grandchildren, Isabella Shearman, Thomas B. Shearman IV, Thaddeus Cook, Gwyneth Cook and Graydon Cook. After graduating from LSU, he served in the US Navy as a deck officer during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. He worked for Merrill Lynch in New Orleans and was later promoted to the main office in New York City. After 25 years at Merrill he went on to co-found one of the first discount stock brokerage firms in the US. He later moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where he became the managing principal for a regional securities brokerage firm. He ran eight marathons, earned his commercial pilot's license at the age of 70, continued his families' philanthropic tradition and traveled extensively over the years. He lived a full and happy life and will be missed by those that loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store