On Thursday, June 5, 2019 Thomas Barry passed away peacefully in Lake Charles, La., after complications from surgery.

He was born June 16, 1951, to the late John and Mary Barry and raised in Akron. He was a military veteran serving honorably in Vietnam. He spent most of life in Louisiana working and mastering many different trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mark, Mary Ann and Claire. He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Jeannine Marks (Steve) of Akron and Maureen Rocha of California; brothers, John Barry (Rosemary) of Arizona, James Barry of Akron, Matt Barry (Chris) of Akron, Daniel Barry of Texas, his partner, Theresa and other relatives and friends. At Tom's request, there was no funeral, with a private service at a later date. If you wish to remember Tom, please do something nice for someone or make a donation to an organization close to your heart. Published in American Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary