Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rush Funeral Home - Oakdale - Oakdale
113 South 11th Street
Oakdale, LA 71463
(318)335-1180
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Blanchard Jones Jr


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Blanchard Jones Jr Obituary
Thomas Blanchard Jones Jr., 67, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Rapides Reginal Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Thomas was born in Jennings, La., on March 11, 1952. He resided most of his life at Pinecrest State School in Pineville, La.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas "Tommy" Blanchard Jones Sr.; and his mother, Bernadette "Detta" Dill Jones.
He is survived by two sisters, Judy Robinson and her husband Don and Mary Dean Sonnier and her husband Steven; two nieces; three nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to Rush Funeral Home of Oakdale. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now