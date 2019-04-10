|
|
Thomas Blanchard Jones Jr., 67, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Rapides Reginal Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Thomas was born in Jennings, La., on March 11, 1952. He resided most of his life at Pinecrest State School in Pineville, La.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas "Tommy" Blanchard Jones Sr.; and his mother, Bernadette "Detta" Dill Jones.
He is survived by two sisters, Judy Robinson and her husband Don and Mary Dean Sonnier and her husband Steven; two nieces; three nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to Rush Funeral Home of Oakdale. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2019