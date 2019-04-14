Services JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME 4321 LAKE STREET Lake Charles , LA 70605 (337) 478-8687 For more information about Thomas Jeffery Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME 4321 LAKE STREET Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Jeffery Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Clement Jeffery Jr.

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Clement Jeffery Jr., 84, died April 10, 2019, at home with his family.

He was born July 21, 1934, in Alexandria, La., to Clement and Mildred Jeffery. As a member of the Boy Scouts of America, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was inducted into National Honor Society of the BSA, The Order of the Arrow. He graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University in 1956 and was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Kappa Sigma Fraternity, President of the School of Engineering, President of the Inter-fraternity Council, and a Junior and Senior Class Officer. He continued his education at LSU, SMU and Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

He proudly served his country in the Chemical Corps of the US Army and was honorably discharged as a Company Commander Captain. He was a member of the US Department of State on the ISAC-3 committee for 10 years.

Tom retired as Manager of Development and Licensing after 40 years with PPG Industries. He has eight US patents and 19 foreign patents. He was honored to receive the President's Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement (Bi-Polar Electrolyzer), the I-R 100 Award, BIZEC Permionic Membrane Technology, and published many technical papers.

He served on the Board of Directors of the PPG Employees Credit Union for 28 years. He was Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Committee of the Louisiana Credit Union League. And in appreciation of his leadership and service he was elected a Life Director of the Louisiana Tech Engineering and Science Foundation.

He was appointed by Gov. John J. McKeithen and Gov. Edwin Edwards to the LA Higher Education Assistance Commission for nine years. He was on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Institution Advisory Committee.

He was an active member of the Lake Charles Country Club and served on the Board of Directors. He enjoyed his golf buddies in the Little Mafia and The Untouchables. He has scorecards from playing the world's most notable golf courses.

Tom is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, Nelda Michaelis Jeffery; daughter Suzanne Jeffery (Bryan) Cook, Fulshear, Texas; grandson, Jeffery (Hilary) Cook, Katy, Texas; granddaughter, Laura (Rob) Lawrence, Richardson, Texas; his great-grandchildren, Claire and Charles Cook, and Margot Lawrence; his sister, Ione Jeffery Bollar, Colorado Springs, Colo.; his brother-in-law, Leslie (Jackie) Michaelis, Shreveport, La.; and his nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Clement Jeffery, MD, and his brother-in-law, Charles M Bollar.

A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Weldon Bares and Rev. Katie Black will officiate. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Johnson Funeral Home and continue at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church and the Open Door Sunday School Class for more than 60 years. He served the church in many ways, including Chairman of the Board. Memorial donations may be made to FUMC or the .

The family would like to express a very special word of thanks to Home Instead, George and Katie Cestia, and caregivers Barbara Williams, Raven LeBlanc and Terri Landry. Also, we want to thank the staff of Evangeline Home Health and Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care.