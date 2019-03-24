MOSS BLUFF - Thomas "Sherman" Cooley, 80, passed away in a local hospital Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born April 6, 1938, to Maurice Cooley and Evelyn Green Cooley in DeRidder, La. He graduated from DeRidder High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He trained as an Airborne Radar Operator at Keasler Air Force Base and was stationed in the far east for 18 months. He was one of the first marines to draw proficiency pay. He attained the rank of E-4 and each stripe was made meritoriously.

He attended McNeese State University and spent several years in the building material business and entered industrial construction where he retired as an Instrumentation General Foreman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Andrepont Cooley; children, Bret Cooley (Dedie), Ramona Keller (Kevin), Russell Cooley (Kerry) and Darrin Cooley (Autumn); grandchildren, Channing Bertrand (Sarah), Kaden Keller, Kasey Cooley, Cash Cooley (Sammy), Christopher Cooley, Samantha Barnes, Delanie Cooley, Cherish Cooley and Hunter Cooley; great-grandchild, Remi Cooley; brother, Larry Cooley (Betty); sister, Frankie Pilcher; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Nugent.

His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Ricky Treece will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff and will resume from noon until the start of the service Tuesday. Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019