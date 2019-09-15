|
|
Thomas Davis Watson Jr., 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Watson was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of Landry High School. He attended both McNeese Junior College and New Mexico State, where he was on the Rodeo team for both. Mr. Watson then served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and received his Master's degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) and his PhD from Texas Tech in 1972. He began working at McNeese State University in the fall of 1972 as a Dr. of History and retired after more than 20 years of service as the Professor Emeritus and Head of the History Department. Doc was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, where he served as a Lector and volunteered in various roles throughout the years. He was also a member of the McNeese Foundation, remained active with the Rodeo Association, and was a big fan and supporter of all McNeese sports, especially baseball, softball, volleyball and rodeo. Mr. Watson truly loved his job and was blessed to be able to follow his passion with his career; to teach and open the eyes of his students to follow his passion was a true blessing.
Mr. Watson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Watson; and son, Michael Watson and wife Judy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. Watson Sr. and Jean C. Watson; son, Brian Earl Watson; and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Watson.
His funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and continue from 8-9:40 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the McNeese Foundation.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019