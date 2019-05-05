Thomas" Tommy" Edward Hampton, 75, passed away May 4, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Tommy was a 1966 graduate of Auburn University and later received his master's from McNeese State University. He retired from PPG in 2003 after 37 years of service. Tommy enjoyed watching Auburn University sports, camping, participating in the Senior Olympics, bean bag baseball, visiting with friends at the Iowa Senior Center and coaching various sports. His greatest enjoyment was supporting and watching his grandchildren.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Hampton; his three children, Jeffery Wade Hampton and wife Deborah of League City, Texas, Tammy Lynn Hampton Demary and husband Daniel of Iowa, La., and Jason Christopher Hampton and wife Chrissy of Sulphur; six grandchildren, Justin Daniel Demary, Meghan Danielle Hampton, Kevin Andrew Hampton, Kelsey Lynn Hampton, Dylan Jacob Hampton and Emily Grace Hampton; two brothers; and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Ara Hampton, and one grandson, Connor Wade Hampton.

A memorial service for Tommy will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church with Pastor Sheri Zehner officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Published in American Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary