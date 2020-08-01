Thomas Halliburton (Hal) Wood passed away on July 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

He was born in Monroe, La., on Aug. 20, 1955. His childhood years were in Jackson, Miss., Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn. Hal was on the River Hills swim team in Jackson and on the wrestling team where he graduated at Hillwood High in Nashville. He won the state championship "All Around Tennessee Cowboy" title in 1973. That year, he successfully competed at the National High School Rodeo finals in steer wrestling and bareback riding. He was awarded a rodeo scholarship at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. He later graduated from Auburn University, earning his B.S. degree in Environmental and Agricultural engineering. He then competed in the bareback riding on a professional level for several years in the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association).

Hal was employed by CP&Y consulting engineer firm; he led the solid waste practice. He worked with many cities in the Southeast region of the country, assisting with landfill requirements and assessing damaged infrastructures. He enjoyed western poetry, music, traveling, riding horses and spending the evenings in his barn watching the sunset with his wife. Hal will be most remembered by his sincerity, loyalty, tenacity, gentle nature and loving heart.

Hal survived by his loving wife who adored him, Teresa (Kinney) Wood; two children, Luke Wood (wife Victoria), Lydia Carraway (husband Koy); grandson, Callen Carraway; stepchildren, Victoria Daugherty (Caleb and son Caven), Garrett Roach; two brothers, William A. Wood (Ellen), Daniel Wood (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Hal in death were his father, William C. Wood; and mother, Virginia Velle Young.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral home with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Due to the current state regulations, the visitation and funeral service will be invitation only. Limited on crowd capacity due to Covid-19. Masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store