Thomas Joseph "TJ" Duhon, 70, of Lake Charles, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in his daughter's residence in Humble, Texas.
TJ was born on Dec. 15, 1948, to Thomas and Georgie Duhon in Lafayette. He worked as a CEO of Southwest Louisiana Credit Union until retirement. TJ loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and the beauty of Arkansas. He spent his free time praying, writing screen plays, and enjoying movies, golf and music. TJ was known for his strong faith, clever sense of humor and vibrant story telling. He loved laughing and reminiscing with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Brandon Duhon, Christopher Duhon, Michael Duhon (Crystal), Andrew Duhon and Allison Hill (Charles); his mother, Georgie Duhon; brothers, Charles Duhon (Melanie), Gary Duhon, Bobby Duhon and Brian Duhon (Pam); sister, Cherie Norsworthy (Greg); and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. TJ was a kind, gentle, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Duhon.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9 a.m.
Published in American Press on Sept. 5, 2019