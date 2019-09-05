Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Thomas Duhon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Duhon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph "TJ" Duhon


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph "TJ" Duhon Obituary
Thomas Joseph "TJ" Duhon, 70, of Lake Charles, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in his daughter's residence in Humble, Texas.
TJ was born on Dec. 15, 1948, to Thomas and Georgie Duhon in Lafayette. He worked as a CEO of Southwest Louisiana Credit Union until retirement. TJ loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and the beauty of Arkansas. He spent his free time praying, writing screen plays, and enjoying movies, golf and music. TJ was known for his strong faith, clever sense of humor and vibrant story telling. He loved laughing and reminiscing with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Brandon Duhon, Christopher Duhon, Michael Duhon (Crystal), Andrew Duhon and Allison Hill (Charles); his mother, Georgie Duhon; brothers, Charles Duhon (Melanie), Gary Duhon, Bobby Duhon and Brian Duhon (Pam); sister, Cherie Norsworthy (Greg); and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. TJ was a kind, gentle, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Duhon.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9 a.m.
Published in American Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now