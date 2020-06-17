Thomas Joseph "T.J." Mattingly, age 92, passed away June 14, 2020, in a Baton Rouge hospital with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Little Rock, Ark., to Thomas William and Myrtle Vick Mattingly.

He graduated from the Arkansas School for the Deaf in 1949, and was an active member of the Catholic Deaf Center in Lake Charles. He was also a member of the Arkansas Association of the Deaf, Inc., and the Louisiana Association of the Deaf, Inc. He was linotype operator for the Jennings Daily News for 10 years, and the Lake Charles American Press for 33 ½ years. He retired in 1992, and enjoyed traveling and working in the yard.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Catherine Carter Mattingly; three sons, Phillip Mattingly (Carleen) of Port Neches, Texas, Kevin Mattingly (Pam) of Lacassine, La., and Brent Mattingly (Jolene) of Gretna, La.; daughter, Phyllis Broussard (Jerry) of Lake Charles; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William "Bossie" Mattingly and John A. Mattingly; and sisters, Ellen Dailey and Frances McCroskey, all of Little Rock, Ark.

His funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate, along with the Rev. John Astling. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations in Mr. Mattingly's name may be made to The Catholic Deaf Center, P. O. Box 3223, Lake Charles, LA 70602, or the St. John Society for the Deaf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store