Thomas Joseph "T.J." Mattingly
1928 - 2020
Thomas Joseph "T.J." Mattingly, age 92, passed away June 14, 2020, in a Baton Rouge hospital with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Little Rock, Ark., to Thomas William and Myrtle Vick Mattingly.
He graduated from the Arkansas School for the Deaf in 1949, and was an active member of the Catholic Deaf Center in Lake Charles. He was also a member of the Arkansas Association of the Deaf, Inc., and the Louisiana Association of the Deaf, Inc. He was linotype operator for the Jennings Daily News for 10 years, and the Lake Charles American Press for 33 ½ years. He retired in 1992, and enjoyed traveling and working in the yard.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Catherine Carter Mattingly; three sons, Phillip Mattingly (Carleen) of Port Neches, Texas, Kevin Mattingly (Pam) of Lacassine, La., and Brent Mattingly (Jolene) of Gretna, La.; daughter, Phyllis Broussard (Jerry) of Lake Charles; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William "Bossie" Mattingly and John A. Mattingly; and sisters, Ellen Dailey and Frances McCroskey, all of Little Rock, Ark.
His funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate, along with the Rev. John Astling. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations in Mr. Mattingly's name may be made to The Catholic Deaf Center, P. O. Box 3223, Lake Charles, LA 70602, or the St. John Society for the Deaf.

Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
18
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
June 16, 2020
What a privilege it was to know Mr. TJ, such a kind, genuine and loving man. My prayers are with Mrs. Catherine and all of the Mattingly family.
Josie McGee
Friend
June 16, 2020
We Love and Miss You Dearly Dad. You Will Be Celebrated Continuously In Our Lives.Thank You For Your Love, Guidance In Life, and All Of The Treasured Memories Shared. Rest In Heavenly Peace .
Brent & Jolene
Family
June 16, 2020
Such a sweet and kind man I had the pleasure of working with at the American Press. Sending prayers to the family.
Monica Byrne
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Sending prayers of strength for you Kevin and your family. Sending our condolences for your loss.
John & Shequetta Tousaint & Family
Friend
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My condolences on the loss of your Father Brent. My prayers are with you all.
Tanya Maples
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dear Phillip and Kevin, I am so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Patty Gray Boyd
Friend
June 16, 2020
Harold LeBleu and I miss TJ and will always remember him as our family in Catholic Deaf Center.
Joanna Hebert
June 16, 2020
To the Mattingly family...I haven't seen your dad since I was in high school, but what I remember of him is that he was a decent, hardworking and very kind man. It's never easy to say goodbye to your Dad, but I know you all have some great memories to keep you company. Sending my sincerest condolences to you all.
Kelly Barry
Friend
June 16, 2020
So sorry Phyllis to hear of your dad
Charolet Boudreaux
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
