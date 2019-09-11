|
Thomas "Tom" Lee Tyree Sr., 74, of Sulphur, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Tom was a U.S. Army Veteran serving his country as a Military Police Officer in Vietnam. He joined his father in the family sheet metal business, Sulphur Sheet Metal & Fabrication, Inc., until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and rock crawling. Tom was known for his cooking skills and loved preparing his recipes for friends and family when camping. He will be remembered for his loving and generous nature.
He was preceeded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Patsy Lee Gaddis Tyree; his parents, Elmer and Maxie Lee Tyree; and his brother, Kenneth Tyree.
Tom is survived by his two sons and their wives, Tom Tyree Jr. and Kristi of Carlyss, and Jacob Tyree and Kimberly of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren, Brooke, Alex, Tripp and Andrew. He also left behind one sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Gary Schultz of Carlyss; sister-in-law, Sue Tyree of College Park, Md.; and in-laws, Don and Reba Schexnailder of Sulphur, and Mitch and Peggy Scimemi of Mandeville, La.
A celebration of his life and visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Home.
In lieu of flowers, Tom Sr. requested donations be made to The (woundedwarriorproject.org) or (stjude.org).
Published in American Press on Sept. 11, 2019