On Dec. 9, 2018, Thomas Leonard Sims embarked on his final journey. Known to be a good dancer, he is now dancing with the angels.

Born on Dec. 25, 1943, Tom led a full and adventurous life. He had two children, Michael and Dayna, with his first wife Sarah Ann Chapman. His second marriage to Mary Lucille Rourk gifted him with a stepson, Christopher. His grandson, Dayna's son Robbie, passed away in 2014.

Tom proudly served our country in the army in Vietnam. He later owned and operated Harrison Decorating Center in Lake Charles, which had been Harrison Paint Company under the ownership of his parents, Leonard Pruitt Sims and Thelma Jennings Sims, both now deceased.

A civic minded man, Tom chose to contribute to his community in many ways. He served as Chairman of the Mayor's Clean City Board; he was selected as Jean Lafitte for the Buccaneers parade and went on to served as President of the organization. As a long-time supporter of McNeese State University, he served as Treasurer, Vice-President and a member of the Board of Directors of the McNeese State University Cowboy Club, where he was known for hosting exuberant tailgate parties for the team on the road, together with his friend, Bennie Ringo. He was an enthusiastic participant in the Mardi Gras krewes, as well as a supporter of veterans' groups and volunteer organizations.

He will be dearly missed by his family and by his many friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Hixson Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan St., in Lake Charles, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary