Thomas Melvin Miller, 96, of Westlake, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Charles Goeffry and Ethel Dickey Miller on Jan. 15, 1923, in Webster County, Ky. He served in the South Pacific in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He thoroughly enjoyed gardening, woodworking and playing the banjo and guitar. His neighbors always enjoyed the fruits of his labor. Thomas worked for Olin Mathieson Chemical Company for 22 years as an ammonia plant operator. He was also employed by the Army Corp of Engineers-Catfish Point and Salt Water Barrier Locks for 18 years. Thomas was a member of the American Legion and was very active in his church, Westlake United Methodist. Most of all, he delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy L. Miller of Westlake; one daughter, Christine Ortego and husband Olen (Bud) Ortego of Carlsbad, N.M.; five grandchildren, Suzanne Rodgers, Desireé Quenan, Madison Miller, John McGee and Jason McGee; six great-grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Ethan, Mia, Okie and Gia; nephew, Dickey Grimes; and niece, Shelia Timmerman.

Thomas is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Mertie Tate Miller; his parents; brothers, Charles L. Miller, James E. Miller and William C. Miller; along with sisters, Ethel Mae Grimes and Virginia "Frances" Miller.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, with Rev. Joy Comeaux officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Visitation will resume 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Elton. The family would like to thank Dr. Sandra Bruno, Heart of Hospice and staff, Westlake United Methodist Church, and his many friends.