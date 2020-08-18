1/1
Thomas Neill Rowland Jr.
1946 - 2020
Thomas Neill Rowland Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1946 in Little Rock, Ark. to Thomas Neill and Dorothy Culpepper Rowland.
Mr. Rowland graduated from Pine Bluff High School in Pine Bluff, Ark. He earned his bachelor's degree from Henderson State University, where he met Debany Lou Dixon. They were married on April 1, 1968. Tommy and family eventually transferred to Lake Charles. He retired about ten years ago from Allstate after forty years of service as an insurance claims adjuster.
He will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing, and very likeable man who was always fun to be around. Tommy was fun loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved classic rock, and he lived his life to the fullest. He was also a devoted Saints fan, enjoyed staying fit, loved animals, and most of all, he adored his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 52 years, Debany Lou Dixon Rowland of Lake Charles; his son, Thomas Neill Rowland III (Shari) of Lake Charles; his daughter, Rain Rowland Demarest (Kevin) of Sulphur; and his grandchildren, Jacob Neill Rowland, Maggie Elizabeth Rowland, Ian Thomas Rowland, and Dayton Neill Rowland of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Donya Dixon Miller of Suwanee, Ga.; nephew, Michael Tucker Miller of Suwanee, Ga.; and brother-in-law, Dicky Dixon of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Ruben Buller will officiate. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with a rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnfuneralhome.net.

Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
6 entries
August 18, 2020
Neill, we were so sorry to hear about your Dad. We are asking God to comfort you & to wrap his loving arms around you & your family. Losing a parent is never easy, but we hope it helps you some to know how much others truly care. God bless you all.
Myra and Dale Nunnally
August 18, 2020
Rowland Family, Hunter and I were greatly saddened to read of Neil's passing. He was such a nice guy, and the Rowland family was such an asset to our Raintree Cove neighborhood. It seems like years ago we all lived so close, and yet it seems just like yesterday. You are all very special to the Perrin family, and we want to share our sympathy with you. May the days ahead go gently for you; we are praying for your family. Janell and Hunter Perrin
Janell and Hunter Perrin
Friend
August 18, 2020
I worked with Neill at Allstate back in the 90's, and also with him on several other occasions when I worked for other insurance companies as an adjuster. Neill was always helpful and cooperative, even when we were on opposite sides of a claim.
So sorry for your loss, not too many of us "old time adjusters" left.
Alan Beasley
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
Debany, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. Love always.
Paula Mouton
Friend
August 17, 2020
He was truly an amazing man he will be greatly missed.
Monica Smith
Friend
August 17, 2020
johnathan and I share your sorrow
Dennis Tucker
Family
