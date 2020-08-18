Rowland Family, Hunter and I were greatly saddened to read of Neil's passing. He was such a nice guy, and the Rowland family was such an asset to our Raintree Cove neighborhood. It seems like years ago we all lived so close, and yet it seems just like yesterday. You are all very special to the Perrin family, and we want to share our sympathy with you. May the days ahead go gently for you; we are praying for your family. Janell and Hunter Perrin

