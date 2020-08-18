Thomas Neill Rowland Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1946 in Little Rock, Ark. to Thomas Neill and Dorothy Culpepper Rowland.
Mr. Rowland graduated from Pine Bluff High School in Pine Bluff, Ark. He earned his bachelor's degree from Henderson State University, where he met Debany Lou Dixon. They were married on April 1, 1968. Tommy and family eventually transferred to Lake Charles. He retired about ten years ago from Allstate after forty years of service as an insurance claims adjuster.
He will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing, and very likeable man who was always fun to be around. Tommy was fun loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved classic rock, and he lived his life to the fullest. He was also a devoted Saints fan, enjoyed staying fit, loved animals, and most of all, he adored his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 52 years, Debany Lou Dixon Rowland of Lake Charles; his son, Thomas Neill Rowland III (Shari) of Lake Charles; his daughter, Rain Rowland Demarest (Kevin) of Sulphur; and his grandchildren, Jacob Neill Rowland, Maggie Elizabeth Rowland, Ian Thomas Rowland, and Dayton Neill Rowland of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Donya Dixon Miller of Suwanee, Ga.; nephew, Michael Tucker Miller of Suwanee, Ga.; and brother-in-law, Dicky Dixon of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Ruben Buller will officiate. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with a rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnfuneralhome.net.